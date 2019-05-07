Massaro, Ann Pascarella

Ann Pascarella Massaro, 103, of Hamden, died May 6, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the widow of Anthony L. Massaro. She was born in Hamden and was a lifelong resident. Growing up, she ran her family grocery store, Pascarella's Market and later worked at Stop & Shop until her retirement. She was an active member of St. Ann's Church volunteering as Eucharistic minister and president of the St. Rita Rosary Society. She loved cooking and later enjoyed traveling the world with her husband. She is survived by her sister. Lucille P. Minore, three grandchildren, Alicia, Deanna and Tony and four great-grandchildren, she was predeceased by siblings, Katherine Eadvito, Antoinette Russo, Elizabeth Izzo, Marion DiRienzo, Josephine Camarota and Domenic Pascarella. Funeral Friday at 12:15 from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden and at Blessed Sacrament Church at 1 p.m. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2019