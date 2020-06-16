Chouinard, Ann Patricia
Entered into rest, suddenly on June 14, 2020, Ann Patricia Santarcangelo Chouinard, 63 of Wallingford; beloved wife of Paul Chouinard; sister of Anthony M. Santarcangelo, Paul (Ellen) R. Santarcangelo and the late Peter M. Santarcangelo; aunt of Eric DeWitt and Kristina Santarcangelo; born March 17, 1957 daughter of the late Pasquale and Anna Rapino Santarcangelo. Ann worked as an Operations Expert at Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Sheild. She enjoyed traveling and the company of her playful cat and buddy Mickey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 80 Talylor Ave., East Haven Thursday at 11 a.m. (100 persons with masks and social distancing guidlines must be followed). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the CT Food Bank, 2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT 06492. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 16, 2020.