Ann Piombino

PIOMBINO, ANN
Ann Iovieno Piombino, 95, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4th, 2020 at the Whitney Rehabilitation Care Center, Hamden. She was the beloved wife of 69 years to the late Francis (Frank) J. Piombino. Ann was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on May 3, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Giovanni and Angelina (Acampora) Iovieno. She had worked at the former A.C. Gilberts of New Haven and at the Yale University Dining Hall. Ann loved reading, cooking, knitting, listening to Italian music, but most of all attending yearly family reunions. Mother of Janice (Charles) Reid and Elaine (Michael) Keller. Grandmother of Karen (Ryan) Hartt, Christine (Brian) Huggins, Kevin (Mykea) Keller, Kevin McCarthy, and the late Tracey Reid McCarthy. Great-grandmother of Elizabeth, Julie and McKinley Hartt, Grace and Jacob Huggins, Oscar and Jackson Keller. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Predeceased by her sisters Carmel Benevento, Philomena "Fannie" Mattei, Annette Fusco and brothers Louis, John "Jack", Pasquale "Pat", Vincent "Jim" and Salvatore "Sal" Iovieno. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Whitney Rehabilitation Care Center for the excellent comfort and care they provided to Ann.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen New England, 76 Batterson Park Road, #2565, Farmington, CT 06032. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
