1/1
Ann Russo Landino
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Landino, Ann Russo
Ann Russo Landino, 91, of Wallingford, formerly of Hamden, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Masonicare Health Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis John Landino. Ann was born in New Haven on November 19, 1929, a daughter of the late Augustino and Mae DelGrego Russo. She was employed at the Town of Hamden Board of Educataion for twenty years before her retirement. She was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and she was happiest when surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her three sons, Rick (Cindy) Landino of Northford, Robert (Susan) Landino of Hamden and David (Lori) Landino of Wallingford, and her grandchildren who always put a smile on her face, Rick (Amy), Christopher, Joe (Jolene), Michael, Marissa and Emily. She also leaves her seven great-grandchildren who always brightened her days. Ann always loved and enjoyed the special times she spent with her lifelong friends. Due to covid, services for Ann will be private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled for a future date. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements. www.washingtonmenmorialfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved