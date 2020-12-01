Landino, Ann Russo
Ann Russo Landino, 91, of Wallingford, formerly of Hamden, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Masonicare Health Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis John Landino. Ann was born in New Haven on November 19, 1929, a daughter of the late Augustino and Mae DelGrego Russo. She was employed at the Town of Hamden Board of Educataion for twenty years before her retirement. She was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and she was happiest when surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her three sons, Rick (Cindy) Landino of Northford, Robert (Susan) Landino of Hamden and David (Lori) Landino of Wallingford, and her grandchildren who always put a smile on her face, Rick (Amy), Christopher, Joe (Jolene), Michael, Marissa and Emily. She also leaves her seven great-grandchildren who always brightened her days. Ann always loved and enjoyed the special times she spent with her lifelong friends. Due to covid, services for Ann will be private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled for a future date. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements. www.washingtonmenmorialfh.com