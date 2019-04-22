Sharog, Ann

Ann Akowchek Sharog of West Haven passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in New Haven on September 7, 1919. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Peter. Ann was the loving daughter of the late Alex and Olga Akowchek, from Russia, Belarus. She was the loving mother of Allan and William Sharog of West Haven. She leaves behind 3 loving grandchildren Katy (Joe) Sharog, Michael (Jett) Sharog, and Brett Sharog. She also leaves behind 3 great-grandsons whom she loved dearly, Ty, Cameron, and Jaxon. Ann leaves behind her sister Alyce Jones of Madison, CT, and many nieces and nephews. Ann was raised on her family's dairy farm where she spent much time walking the beautiful pastures and tending to the animals. She was a den mother for her son's local Cub Scout club and a lifetime member of St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Stratford.

Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 11 a.m., at Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven. Private Christian burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 769 Ella Grasso Blvd., New Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory can be made to St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, Stratford. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 23, 2019