Smith, Ann Shirley
Ann Shirley Smith of Branford entered into eternal rest Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick Smith. Ann Shirley was born in New Haven June 6, 1936, daughter of the late Mark and Anna Gargano Miranda. She graduated from Wilbur Cross High School in 1954 where she became captain of the Majorettes. She had worked for the Brian Alden Company on the Jazz Festivals and Connecticut Hospice as a switchboard operator, and after retiring she continued to volunteer at Hospice because of the love and compassion that she had witnessed. Ann Shirley was a Third Order Carmelite with the St. Elias Province and a member of the St. Pio Prayer Croup at St. Pio of Pietrelcina – Our Lady of Pompeii Church. She was a communicant and lector for St. Mary Church in Branford for many years. She is survived by her daughters, Annamarie Smith and Charlene Smith, both of Branford; and her sister Dolores Cofrancesco of Bethany. She was predeceased by her brothers, James and Joseph Miranda. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, as well as numerous friends for whom she was deeply grateful that God put in her life. "Pray, hope, and don't worry. Worry is useless. God is merciful and will hear your prayer." – St. Pio.
Visitation will be Wednesday December 18, 2019 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford at 10:00. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 15, 2019