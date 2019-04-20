New Haven Register Obituaries
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
Masterson, Ann T.
Ann Terese (Storlazzi) Masterson of Lake Stevens, WA, previously of Wallingford, CT, passed away on April 12, after a prolonged illness. She was born in New Haven, CT on October 19, 1942 to the late Vincent James and Rose (Marandino) Storlazzi. She was predeceased by former husband William (Bill) Masterson. Ann is survived by her sisters' Margaret Scafariello of Hamden, CT, and Jane Scognamillo of Bryn Mawr, PA, along with her greatest love, her children, Brian Masterson and wife Elizabeth, Debbie (Masterson) Welch and husband Richard, and Lori (Masterson) Purcell and husband Peter, in addition to her grandchildren, Michael, Peter and Alexa Purcell, Abigail Welch, and Jeremy and Megan Masterson, as well as numerous other beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends. Ann worked for many years as a nurse's aide at Masonic Home and Hospital on the hospice floor in addition to holding down several other jobs. Ann greatly loved her family and friends, and despite her long-standing illness, did her best to help and support as many people as possible. She was also a longtime parishioner of Holy Trinity Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 23 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., with Services to follow at 1 p.m. at Celentano Funeral Home at 424 Elm St., New Haven, CT. Interment will take place at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven, CT. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Fibromyalgia Association. http://www.celentanofuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 21, 2019
