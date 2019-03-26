Tenoske, Ann

Anna Catherine Cordts Tenoske, formerly of Branford, died on Friday, March 22, 2019 at The Shoreline of Clinton, where she had resided for the past 6 years. Ann was the wife of the late John Frank Tenoske. She is survived by her sister-in-law Margery Cordts and (Eileen) Hope Cordts, as well as her niece who cared for her, Pamela DeMaio (husband David) of Guilford, and several other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers William and Harry (Corky) Cordts. Ann was born in Guilford on August 20, 1923, a daughter of William and Mary Tscherney Cordts. She graduated from Guilford High School in 1941 and then graduated from the Stone School of Business Secretarial Program. She was a member of the Business Women's Sorority Alpha Iota. She was the Administrative Assistant to the Bank President of National Savings Bank, later changed to Peoples Bank, from 1943-1991. After retiring, she volunteered her time tutoring school children. She resided in Branford from 1962 to 2013 when she moved to The Shoreline of Clinton. She was an active communicant of St. Mary Church in Branford. She enjoyed art, especially tole painting, and loved to travel with her husband, especially her trips to Europe and Hawaii. She also loved her cats Dusty and Sparky. The family wishes to thank the current and past caregivers at The Shoreline of Clinton and VITAS for their kindness and loving care for Ann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:00 at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish in Branford. Burial will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. Friends may call prior to the mass from 8:30 to 9:30 at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Shoreline of Clinton, 91 East Main St., Clinton, CT 06413 or Forgotten Felines, 153 Horse Hill Rd., Westbrook, CT 06498 online memorial at www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 26, 2019