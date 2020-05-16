Ann Tusano
1930 - 2020
Tusano, Ann
Ann Whitmore Tuscano, 89, of West Haven, peacefully passed away on May 12, after a short illness. Born in New Haven on June 27, 1930, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna (Sedon) Whitmore. She was a resident of New Haven, Wallingford and West Haven during her lifetime. She was the youngest sibling in her family, so she became an experienced babysitter for many of her nieces and nephews, enjoying the time spent with the families of her many brothers and sisters. As a young woman, she was proudest of her work as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) at the Masonic Home and Hospital in Wallingford. She worked there for many years and before marrying Charles Tuscano. In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by her daughters Michele Tuscano and Sharon Wilson, brothers Herbert, George and Harry, and sisters Marie Young, Ruth LanFranco, Mildred Wambolt Fairchild and Dorothy Cannata and several nieces and nephews. She is survived by her sons Charles Tuscano and David Tuscano and her daughter Lynn Tuscano, with whom she made her home. She is also survived by her grandsons Michael Tuscano, Gary Wilson and Dillon Wilson and many nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven. A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance and find details of future services, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
