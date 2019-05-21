Vroom, Ann

Ann Vroom passed away at Palm Villas Memory Care in Redwood City, CA. She demonstrated grace and courage, and never lost her spirit of love, and kindness during a long bout with dementia. For those who knew her, it should be no surprise to hear that she left the world with the same spirit in which she lived.

For Ann, it was a long, slow goodbye. She has been greatly missed by all who loved her, especially her sons Derek and Jeffrey who have been by close by for the last 14 years.

Ann touched many lives working as a school psychologist for the Waterford, CT public school system, and helped begin the Academically Talented program in Guilford as a volunteer and served as the coordinator as it expanded across the school system.

Born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, her father was a Colonel in the army and she moved frequently through her childhood – the Philippines, upstate NY, and ultimately Atlanta for seven years during WWII while her father was away. A brilliant and devoted student, Ann could learn anything from reading and excelled academically. After the war, the family moved to Nebraska where she graduated high school in 1951. Staying close by for college, she graduated Phi Beta Kappa from The University of Nebraska. She then went to University of Michigan where she obtained her doctorate in Clinical Psychology. At Michigan she met Victor Vroom whom she married before moving to Pennsylvania. She lived in Philadelphia and then Pittsburgh before moving to Guilford in 1971. Guilford was the place she loved the most and was her home until she moved to CA in 2004 to be near her sons.

A memorial service will be held in Guilford at a date to be determined. Her friends may remember her by donations to the Women & Family Life Center in Guilford, the Audubon society, the Best Friends Animal Society, or the Nature Conservancy.