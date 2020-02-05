|
Wiel, Ann
Ann Wiel was born June 20, 1922 and passed away January 30, 2020 after 97 years of enjoying life, three years short of the century mark.
Ann spent her childhood in New Haven, CT, entering the food service industry at an early age. She worked with her sisters at the Rose Garden, moved to the Lamppost Bar and Grill and retired from the Park Plaza Hotel.
She enjoyed a second career at the Stony Creek Market where she was famous for her meatballs and other Italian favorites. Ann retired a second time in her late 80's. She loved the restaurant world, she loved to work and she loved food. She was always in search of an exceptional lobster roll and a tasty strawberry shortcake.
Ann is survived by four children, Robert DeGoursey (Noreen), Linda Parsell (David), John DeGoursey, Valerie Wiel-Wilkins (Greg Wilkins); sister-in-law Dolores and several nieces and nephews, Also grandchildren Robbie DeGoursey Jr. (Kaley), Darren DeGoursey (Nikki), Chris Parsell, Leif Ericksson (Kayla) and great-grandchildren Ruby DeGoursey, Chloe, Katie, and Max Parsell.
She was predeceased by husbands Vincent Wiel and John DeGoursey, daughter-in-law Joann DeGoursey and siblings Anthony "Bing" Squeglia (Ann), Louis Squeglia, Evelyn Willis, Agnes Lorello (Mike), Roselyn "Mickey" Mascola (Louis), and Julia Pane.
Annie had many loving relationships with friends and family. She had a smile for everyone and she cared for her family with tremendous energy and determination. She hopes everyone will continue to live life to the fullest with her spirit of love and friendship. Love and a special thank you to Beth, Diane, and Anna.
Good night babe.
A celebration of her life will be held Monday 2/10/2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home at 244 North Main St. Branford, CT. Please refer to www.wsclancy.com for the obituary and directions. Interment will be at St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford later in the spring.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 7, 2020