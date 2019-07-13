Zumbo, ANN

Ann S. Zumbo, 82, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully July 10, 2019 at Masonicare with her family by her side. She was born in New Haven on April 23, 1941, a daughter of the late Anthony and Vincenza "Jennie" (Verzi) Zumbo. Ann was an accomplished chair caner and worked for the Association of Artisans to Cane for many years. She was a great dancer and loved gatherings and spending time with her family. Ann was a hard worker in her day, lived simply and did not need the finer things in life to be happy. She was loyal to her family and will be truly missed. Her family will not be the same without her in their life. Ann's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Masonicare, including 4 Central, the Therapeutic Recreation Dept., Nursing Supervisors, Dietary Dept., and Social Work Dept. Special thanks to hospice nurses, Jane and Gina, hospice aides, Helen and Millie, and her two good friends, Millie and Debbie for all their encouragement to Ann until the very end. She is survived by her sister, Theresa Sullo of Wallingford, Ida Buchina of Waterbury, Ruth Amarante of North Branford; her brother, Anthony Zumbo Jr.; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Catherine Raccio and Carmela Riley.

Her family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to The , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 14, 2019