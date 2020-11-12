1/1
Anna Amendola
1925 - 2020
Amendola, Anna
Anna E. Kapruziak Amendola, of East Haven, passed away peacefully November 3, 2020 at Masonicare Health Center. She was born in Lodz, Poland on October 6, 1925, a daughter of the late Jan and Marianna Dziegelewska Kapruziak. Anna was a survivor of WWII, forced to work in German slave labor camps until her escape. After the war, with the help of the Red Cross and Dutch underground, she made her way to the US. Anna worked as a nurse's aide for New Fairview Hall for many years, and later was a private duty home health aide. A devout Catholic and member of St. Clare's Ladies Guild for many years, she volunteered in their soup kitchen cooking for the homeless. As a social justice advocate, she frequently stood on a corner in downtown Branford demonstrating for peace and was published in the New Haven Register as a frequent "letters to the editor" contributor under various pseudonyms. She was a self-taught seamstress who made clothes for herself, her family, as well as costumes for St. Clare Church's Christmas pageants. Mother of Cheryl (Debbi) Robin-Amendola, Francis (Lucia Luchetti) Amendola and Jan (Endie Jaynes) Amendola. Grandmother "Babcia" of Michael, Alexander (Alexis) and Samson Amendola. She was predeceased by her brother Jan, two sisters, and the father of her children, Salvatore H. Amendola. A special thank you to everyone on Masonicare's Ramage 3 and 3 Central for their compassionate care while Anna resided there.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Bernadette Church Wednesday, November 18th at 11a.m. Burial will be private. Masks and social distancing are mandatory. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to "Nuns on the Bus" via Network Advocates for Social Justice at 820 First St. NE, Suite 350, Washington, DC 20002 or call 202-347-9797. Sign the guestbook online for Anna at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Bernadette Church
Funeral services provided by
Lupinski Funeral Home
821 State St.
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-4205
