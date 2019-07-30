|
Malangone, Anna Annunziata Vece
Anna Annunziata Vece Malangone, age 79, of Milford, formerly of West Haven, passed away on July 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Alessandro Malangone. She was born in Acerno, Salerno, Italy, daughter of the late Antonio and MariaAntonia Sansone Vece. In 1973 Anna and Alessandro, with their young family, immigrated to New Haven. Anna is survived by her children, Mario (Dana) Malangone, Lucia (Frank) Contento, Giovanna (Jeff) Payne, Sandra (Louis) Cavaliere, Monica (Carmen) Romano, Laura (Chris Cannon) Malangone, Graziana (Joe) Romano and Anna Durante, 19 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Her sisters, Gerardina, Elvira and Carmela Vece, who reside in Italy. She was predeceased by her brother Mario Vece. Anna loved spending time at the casino and enjoying a nice meal at her favorite restaurants. She could always be found in her kitchen or her garden, but she mostly loved spending time with her family.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony's Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in St. Lawrence Garden Mausoleum. For online condolences, please visit our website at www.westhfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 31, 2019