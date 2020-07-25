Barone, Anna (Masserelli)

Anna Masserelli Barone, 100, formerly of West Haven CT, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 from Covid-19 related complications.

Anna was born in Patterson, NJ on October 22, 1919 and recently celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends. She was a loving mother and wife, and a devout Catholic parishioner of Saint Anthony Church. She and her late husband Pasquale ran many fundraisers and enjoyed maintaining the rectory, the church, and the grounds. Additionally, Anna was a member of several societies and looked forward to the annual feast where she made peaches and wine, and espresso; she ran that booth for several years. She was a dedicated volunteer for the Cooley's Anemia Foundation.

Anna, one of nine children, was born to the late Antonio and Rosa Giordano Masserelli. She leaves her son Salvatore (Denise), four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and her sister, Susie Fitzgerald. Anna was predeceased by her husband Pasquale and son Michael, as well as three sisters and five brothers.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at Saint Anthony Church on Tuesday, July 28th, at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends may pay respects prior to mass between 9 and 10 a.m. at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven. Interment will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Foundation for the Blind.



