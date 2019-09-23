|
Caccavale, Anna
Anna Perrotti Caccavale of Orange, formerly of Woodbridge, entered into rest peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest. She was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Annina Perrotti. She and her husband were Woodbridge farmers, owning the Caccavale Poultry business, and later, Beverly Hills Food Market.
She is survived by her loving family including her daughters, Rose DiGirolamo of Hamden, Anna Delores Dickerson of Woodbridge, Caroline (Robert) Orlando of Wallingford, Elaine Lettieri of Middletown, and Deborah Caccavale of East Haven; grandchildren, Lori Friedman, Dino David DiGirolamo, Lynn Mut, Christopher Dickerson, Timothy Dickerson, Eric Dickerson, Anna Marie Patchell, Adria Torcellini, Mary Carol Leaf, Pasquale Cavallaro, Letizia Lettieri, Cinzia Lettieri, Elena Lettieri; 20 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and close relatives here, in Italy and in France. She was predeceased by her sisters, Rose Mastromarino, Raffaella Troiano, Concetta Gargano, Susan Torcellini, Mary D'Eugenio; brothers, Frank, Dominic, Michael, Charles, Salvatore and Anthony Perrotti.
Calling hours will take place Wednesday, September 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm Street, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 1700 Litchfield Turnpike (Rte. 69), Woodbridge, on Thursday, September 26 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Massaro Community Farm, 41 Ford Road, Woodbridge, CT 06525 (www.massarofarms.org) or to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Woodbridge.
Published in The New Haven Register from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019