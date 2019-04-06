Castro, Anna

Anna Castro, 92, entered into eternal rest on April 5, 2019 at Wicke Health Care Center in Shelton. She was the beloved wife of the late Giovanni Castro. Mrs. Castro was born in Augusta, Sicily, Italy on Nov. 4, 1926, daughter of the late Salvatore and Francesca Gianino Tringali. She emigrated from Italy to Ansonia on Dec. 17, 1966 and resided there since. Anna was employed as a seamstress at the former Slim Fit Dress Co. in Shelton for many years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and cooking; her specialty being pizza and breads. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Michael Castro (Jeanette) and Salvatore Castro (Michelle) of NC, daughters, Franca Menta (Paolo) of Milford, Rosaria Giordano (Lucio) of Ansonia, Rosa DiSorbo of Beacon Falls and Ann Cinquemani (Thomas) of Ansonia, fourteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Giovanni DiSorbo, brothers, Giuseppe and Salvatore Gianino and a sister, Maria Petracca. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Tuesday, her funeral will begin at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:15 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Entombment in Mt. St. Peter's Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2019