Cleto, Anna
Anna Letizi Cleto, 95, of East Haven, died the evening of May 7th in the comfort of her home surrounded by the love of her family. Anna was the best friend and devoted wife of the late Philip Cleto. She was born in New Haven on March 3, 1925 to the late Attilio and Adeline Gulietti Letizi. Prior to her retirement, she was the owner and operator of the Ann Cleto Beauty Salon of Woodmont. She spoke fluent Italian, was an avid reader and creative seamstress. Neighbors will remember her in her garden with her variety of big straw hats. She and her husband enjoyed many winters in Pompano Beach, Florida. In addition to Florida, travel to new and foreign places brought her great pleasure.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sally Ann Cammarano and her husband Dr. James Cammarano, Alice Mary Cleto (James DeVito), her three cherished grandchildren Attorney Jennifer Cammarano (Ryan), Attorney Francis Cammarano (Lindsay) and Philip Cammarano. She is survived by her beloved nephew Ray Bruno.
The family would like to thank Dr. Scott Huntington and his wonderful team at Smilow for their attention and care. Appreciation and thanks are also extended to the comforting support of the Hospice Homecare team who made it possible to help Anna spend her final days at peace in the home that she loved.
A private funeral service officiated by Monsignor John Georgia will be held with Anna's family. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Anna's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.