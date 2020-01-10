|
COFRANCESCO, ANNA You died quietly in much the same way that you lived. You were always the background person, the behind the scenes person, the worker, the doer, the enabler, who sacrificed so that others could thrive, and excel. No rewards. No accolades. No special attention Just the satisfaction of knowing that you did the right thing for the right reason for the people that you loved. You, the small, soft-spoken, diminutive woman who was never without prayer cards, a Novena, or rosary beads, could summon up your courage be strong and fearless, ten feet tall when advocating for your children and your family. You did what many moms did for their family, you put us first, you put yourself last. Describing you as a woman of your generation who got married in the 50's, and raised her children in the 60's-80's, doesn't even begin to describe the depth of your sacrifices, and the examples that you set for us. In the end, you raised good kids, strong kids, focused, respectful, faith-based, hardworking kids. We live by your example because even though you are gone, we continue to believe that we want to make you proud because, as you told us, time is precious, life is a gift. "Look to this day for tomorrow is a vision, but a life well lived today makes tomorrow a day of hope." Thanks to our mother. We love and miss you to this day. Your loving family
Published in New Haven Register on Jan. 10, 2020