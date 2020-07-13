Anna Crowe

Crowe, Anna
Anna Maureen Turbett Crowe, 82, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital with two of her nieces by her side. She was predeceased by her husband, James Crowe, and her siblings Francis "Sonny" Turbett, New Haven; Noreen Turbett, Leitrim, Ireland; Josephine (Arthur) O'Leary, Mansfield, MA; and John Patrick Turbett, Dublin, Ireland. She is survived by her siblings Christina (John) Molloy, North Easton, MA; Olive (Sean) Fallon, West Midlands, England; Brendan (Elsie) Turbett, Leitrim, Ireland; and sister-in-law Kathleen Turbett, Hamden. She is also survived by her dear nieces and nephews, Theresa O'Brien (Don Kahen), Patricia (Patrick) Sheridan, Christopher (Marjorie) Turbett and Dan (Stephanie) Turbett, Fiona (Oliver) Hand, Enda (Ciara) Turbett, and Colin (Caitriona) Turbett, as well as many other nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, very dear friends and in-laws and her two cats Clyde and Baby.
The oldest of eight children, Anna was born July 6, 1938 in Mohill, County Leitrim, Ireland, to Francis and Lizzie Nora (Hartigan) Turbett. In 1950, at age 11, she immigrated to the USA where she lived with her aunt in West Haven, and in later years settled in East Haven. She was a 1956 graduate of Laurelton Hall in Milford, and became a Registered Nurse upon graduating from St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport in 1959. In 1962 she married James Crowe who passed away in 1969. She began her nursing career at the VA Hospital in West Haven and then worked for over 35 years as an Occupational Health Nurse. Among the companies she worked for were: C. Cowles and Company, Gant Shirt, Connecticut Mental Health, Times Fiber Communications, Talmadge Park Nursing Home, and Southern Connecticut Gas Company (SCG) for 18 ½ years, where she retired in 2002. After retirement she stayed at SCG working for the HR dept one day a week for 4 ½ years. Even after that time she still received calls from the SCG retirees who had questions about their benefits and would always be there to help. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Pompeii Church in East Haven and a longtime active member of the Irish American Community Center/New Haven Gaelic Football and Hurling Club, Animal Haven and the Laurelton Hall Alumni Association.
Anna was able to enjoy her retirement with family and friends, going to the Irish Club for socials, to play cards, and Bingo. She enjoyed many trips to the casinos in Connecticut where on the penny slots she had the luck of the Irish many times. She relished going to lunch with her dear friends and family and loved getting together for a good ole' card game. She cherished her vacations
to Ireland, traveling there every other year where she would stay with family and made it a point to visit with every friend she had there. She also was a teacher of English Language Learners for 15 years at the Spring Learning Center at St. Rose Church in New Haven. It was one of the many ways she liked to help others. She will always be remembered for her kind heart and generosity, and her wit and all-encompassing conversations. She will be surely missed by all.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their final respects on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 N Main St, Branford, CT 06405. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 355 Foxon Rd., East Haven. Burial will follow in Centerville Cemetery, 247 Washington Ave, Hamden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Irish American Community Center, 9 Venice Pl., East Haven, CT 06512 or Animal Haven, 89 Mill Rd., North Haven, CT 06473. Please see her online obituary @ www.wsclancy.com
.