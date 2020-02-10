|
Granata, Anna D'Eugenio
Anna D'Eugenio Granata, 86, of East Haven passed away February 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Achilles A. Granata. Beloved mother of Salvatore (Silvia) Granata of Eatontown, NJ, Joan Czarkowski of Northford, Janet Mitchell of Clinton and Jennifer (Curt) Mislick of East Haven. Cherished grandmother of Danielle and Gabrielle Granata, Anthony and Stephanie Czarkowski and Carson Mislick. Caring sister of Theresa Falcigno of Northford and the late Celeste Capasso, Mary Francis, Joseph, Rocco, Frank, Salvatore, Eugene and Michael D'Eugenio. Anna was born in New Haven November 19, 1933 a daughter of the late Michael and Philomena Villani D'Eugenio. Prior to her retirement she worked for Stop & Shop in East Haven for many years. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Thursday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Friends may call THURSDAY MORNING from 8:30-10:30. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assn., PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or at www.diabetes.org. Sign Anna's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 11, 2020