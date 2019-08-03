|
|
DelBasso, Anna
Anna DelloStritto DelBasso, 94, of New Haven beloved wife of 67 years to Carmine DelBasso passed away on August 2, 2019 surrounded by her family at CT Hospice. Loving mother of Alphonse (Donna) DelBasso and Antoinette (John) Calcagni all of Wallingford, Vivian (Nicholas) Palermo Jr. of North Haven and Enzo (Kelly) DelBasso of East Haven. Cherished grandmother of Serena (Ryan) Wolfe, Alan (Blaire Backman) DelBasso, Daniel Calcagni, Nicholas Palermo III, Carmine Palermo and Matthew, Casey, Dominic and Olivia DelBasso. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Lena D'Agostino, Addolorata DiFonzo, Mary Grignano, Anthony Streeto, Pasquale DelloStritto and Adimo LoStritto. Anna was born in Limatola, Province of Benevento, Italy on March 20, 1925 daughter of the late Vincenzo and Vincenza Rossi DelloStritto. Prior to her retirement, Anna was a seamstress for the former New Haven Comforter and Pillow. Anna loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she loved cooking, gardening and canning. The family of Anna DelBasso would like to thank the staff at CT. Hospice for the care shown to her and especially Jahaira and her home healthcare aide Arlene.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven on TUESDAY morning at 10:15. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bernadette's Church at 11:00. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call on MONDAY from 5pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Sign Anna's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019