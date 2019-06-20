Pallentino, Anna G.

Anna Pallentino, 92, entered into enteral rest with her loving family and her West River family by her side, on June 12, 2019 at her home, West River Health Care in Milford. Anna was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 19, 1926 and moved to Bella Vista in New Haven, CT after she retired in 1996. Anna was first a tailor, and then a manager of a clothing manufacturing plant when New York City was the center of industry. She was a world traveler visiting countries in Europe and the Middle East. Later in life, she became a well-known and inspirational Why Weight lecturer. She had a passion for nursing the sick and teaching her skills. Anna never married and never had her own children, yet over 100 children in four generations call her "Nanny". Anna had a way to calm the troubled young soul and give just the right encouragement. Her arms were always open for a rejuvenating hug. She will live on in the hearts of all she has touched in her almost 93 years. Anna's parents Elena (Sicondolfi) and Patrick Pallentino, Sister Irene Bologna and Brother Robert Cangliosi predeceased her. She is survived by her brother Patrick (Judy) Pallentino, nieces Fran (Frank) Dowd, Elena (Charles) Richardson, Patricia Bologna, Lynn (Bob) Steele, Jenniffer Pallentino-Schwaner, nephews Patrick (Kelly) Pallentino III, Patrick (Josefina) Cangliosi and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews and lots of cousins. Nanny loved her family and friends "MORE". Family and friends may visit Sunday, June 23, 2019 3-6 p.m., Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven, CT 06516. A funeral mass will be celebrated June 24, 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Precious Blood Parish, 72 Gulf Street, Milford, CT 06460, followed by a Christian Burial at Kings Highway Cemetery. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit,

Published in The New Haven Register on June 21, 2019