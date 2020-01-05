New Haven Register Obituaries
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
25 Gold Street
New Haven, CT
1921 - 2020
Anna Gagliardi Obituary
Gagliardi, Anna
Anna Iannazzo Gagliardi of East Haven died peacefully on January 3, 2020 surrounded by her family and much love. She was the wife of the late Vincenzo Gagliardi. Together they had seven children, Maria Bernardo (Amato), Giulio Gagliardi (Michelina), Vincenza Gagliardi (Vincenzo), Rosetta Gagliardi, Carmela Gagliardi (Antonio), Vincenzo Gagliardi (Rosa) and Gennaro Gagliardi (Maria). She had 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Anna was born in Teano, Italy on July 1, 1921 to the late Giulio and Marianna Carrubba Iannazzo. She was one of 8 children. Her siblings are Giulio, Pietro, Umberto, Antonietta, Lucia, Liberina and Potenza Iannazzo. Anna was best known for gardening, her love of flowers and animals, and always being surrounded by her loving family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 25 Gold Street, New Haven. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. There will be no visiting hours. Share a memory and sign Anna's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 6, 2020
