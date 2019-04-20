Avino, Anna H.

Entered into rest, April 18, 2019, Anna Fusco Avino, 90, of North Haven; wife of the late William A. Avino, Sr.; loving mother of Robert, William A. (Diane) Jr., Richard and Michael Avino; devoted grandmother of Patricia Jordan, Richard, David, Christina, Alicia and Larissa Avino and Michele Tanoia; also survived by 4 great-grandchildren, a dear sister-in-law Santina "Sandy" Fusco, many nieces and nephews including dearly loved niece Theresa Pugliese. She was born Jan. 26, 1929 daughter of the late Gabriel and Rose Giammattie Fusco and was also predeceased by siblings Louis, Michael, George, Gennaro, Pasquale and Clara Fusco, Grace Nigro, Mildred Tine and Lucy Pugliese. Anna worked many years as a seamstress at the Robby-Len Co.

Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Ave., North Haven for a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. and may visit at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. Interment in Center Cemetery, No. Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans or Catholic Charities. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019