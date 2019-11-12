|
|
Piscatelli, Anna Helen
Anna Helen Piscatelli, age 92, passed away peacefully November 4, 2019 of natural causes. She was the wife of the late Pasquale Piscatelli and was born June 30, 1927 in New Haven, Connecticut, to Giuseppie and Serafina (DiPrizio) DiMartino. Anna was survived by her four children (and spouses), Robert Piscatelli (Maria), Richard Piscatelli (Ramona), Patrice Hovick (Donald ) and Elaine Canning (John), her five grandchildren, Alexandra Piscatelli, Robbie Piscatelli, Devin Piscatelli, Kevin Hovick and Brian Hovick and her many nephews and nieces. All of whom she loved and touched deeply. She was the youngest of eight children who have all predeceased her death over the years. At her first job at the A.C. Gilbert Company she met and married her "to be" lifelong friend and love, Pasquale Piscatelli, on April 22, 1950. For many years, Anna and Pasquale traveled the world together. As she would say, "Pat always had one foot out the door and I was right behind him". They shared many adventures together and lived a full life which including raising, as we all agree, four amazing children. Anna loved people. She used to always say:"if you have nothing nice to say about someone say nothing at all". Do what's right and do what's good. Be kind and help others. The world can always use one more kind person. Sadly, the world just lost one. She also shared her love through food serving up her world famous meatballs for her grandchildren, lasagna and real fried chicken, Okay, maybe not the real fried chicken but many other Italian dishes. We all know that her greatest love in the was to have her photo taken. We can see it through her many waves and hand gestures thanking us for taking her photo. In honor of her love of the camera, we will have a video montage of her life available. Sorry mom, you have no say on this, this time! It's hard to imagine and accept that after 20 years of hearing "if I'm around next year". It really did happen. But, that was mom and one of the many things that still makes us laugh and smile even through our sorrow. Mom, thank you for the many years of just being there for all of us. You have provided us with so many memories that will take another 92 years just to relive them in our thoughts. "If I'm around next year" will never be true as you continue to live through all of us, in our hearts, our deeds and our memories. Rest in Peace with dad, knowing you are loved far beyond this physical world. We will miss you dearly.
The visiting hours will be Friday, November 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will the funeral home Saturday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Avenue, Hamden at 10:00. Interment will follow in the All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her charity for wounded veterans at and/or www.add.org>Camp-discovery. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 13, 2019