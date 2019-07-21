Tyma, Anna Helen

Anna Helen (Vershish) Tyma, peacefully passed into God's hands the morning of July 20, 2019, in the presence of her immediate family. She was the widow of WWII veteran John Tyma. She is survived by her son, Alan J. Tyma, daughter-in-law Mary Ann, grandchildren Brendan (Amanda) and Christiana, all of Woodbridge, and adoring great-grandchildren Isabella, Hayleigh, Ethan, Benjamin, Emmett, Harper and Hazel. She was the last surviving sibling of twin brothers John and Joseph Vershish, and sisters Angela Czarniak, Stella Kirpas, and Irene Grous. A native of Fair Haven and a resident of Derby for over 66 years, she was a graduate of Commercial High in New Haven and worked in various business support roles until her retirement from SNET in the late 80's. Later, she volunteered and worked at Griffin Hospital for many years as a weekend receptionist, always with an encouraging word and a smile on her face. Her golden years were filled with love and constant family interaction combined with an endearing zest for travel (Hawaii, Las Vegas, Arizona, Caribbean), local bingos, and occasional casino adventures. Many thanks to Darlene, Dee, Monique and Marilyn and the superb staff at Lord Chamberlain and all the caregivers at Griffin Hospital who demonstrated what the Planetree model of care espouses. Visiting will take place on Wednesday July 24, 2019, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Her funeral will then process to St. Jude Church in Derby for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, to John Tyma Fund at the Valley Community Foundation, 253 A Elizabeth Street, Derby, CT 06418. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 22, 2019