Winkis, Anna J.
Anna Josephine Winkis, 101, of Maryville, Tennessee, formally of Seymour, Connecticut, wife of the late William G. Winkis, passed peacefully away on February 29, 2020. She was born in Ansonia, Connecticut on April 18, 1918 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Chernauskas. Anna was a communicant of St. Anthony Church in Ansonia, CT and a longtime Seymour, Connecticut resident before moving to Tennessee in 2007. An administrative secretary, she previously had retired from the Seymour school system. Her interests included family activities, reading, sewing and gardening. She is survived by her sons, William W. Winkis and his wife Donna, of Georgia, and Richard J. Winkis and his wife Anita, of Florida, a daughter, Marilyn Kentfield and her husband Phillip of Idaho, eleven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son Robert T. Winkis, two brothers: Judge Joseph Chernauskas and John Chernauskas, Esq., and a sister, Isabel "Babe" Chernauskas. A Memorial Service will be held in Connecticut later this year. She has been buried privately next to her predeceased husband in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, CT has been privileged with the arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2020