

Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
Madison, CT
Anna Jean McCurdy


Anna Jean McCurdy passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019 in The Villages, FL. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her through her long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was surrounded in love by her daughters and caregivers. Anna was born to the late F.D. and Wynona Ogle in Dallas, TX on January 6, 1938. She grew up and married her childhood sweetheart, Larry McCurdy, two days after her high school graduation in 1956. They raised three children and were together 54 years until his death in 2010. Anna was devoted to her family and to God. There was never anything more important to her. She lived her life with grace and humility and always put other people first. She is survived by her daughters Kimberly Malcolm (Paul) and Laurie Gerard (Robert), four grandchildren, David and Lee Satterwhite, Chelsea Malcolm and Taylor Gerard and her sister, Sue Tallant. She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry McCurdy and son Michael McCurdy. A funeral is scheduled for Saturday July 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, Madison, CT, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Anna's life. The family would like to thank the caregivers at HarborChase of Wildwood for their care and dedication.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 3, 2019
