Anna Kirst, 92, a lifelong resident of Madison passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. Loving wife of 43 years to the late Richard C. Kirst. She was born in Madison on December 8, 1926 to the late George and Emma Broenner.

Predeceased by siblings, Elizabeth Kotch, Bertha Schmidt, George Broenner, and her grandson, Crew Kirst. Anna is survived by children, Patricia (Michael) Flood, Richard (Amelia) Kirst, Kathleen (Mickey) Halvorsen, and Lorraine (Kevin) Dolan, along with 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Anna was a 1944 graduate of Daniel Hand High school. She worked for the telephone company in Madison and retired from the Madison Police Communications Department after 23 years, in 1992. Anna was an active member of the Madison Senior Center, playing Bocce and cards with her many friends.

Calling hours will be held on Sat., Mar. 16 from 9 – 10:30 a.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Mass of Christian Burial on follow on Sat. at 11 a.m. in St. Margaret's R.C. Church, 29 Academy St., Madison. Burial will be held privately. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Connecticut, 2470 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06605; www.bbbswct.org or North Madison Volunteer Fire Company, 864 Opening Hill Rd., Madison, CT 06443. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 13, 2019