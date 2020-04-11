|
Purcell, Anna L. (Mikos)
Anna Louise Mikos Purcell, 73, formerly of Central Avenue, North Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Masonicare, Wallingford. She was born in New Haven on February 14, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mildred Palmisano Mikos. Anna had worked for Stop & Shop for many years. She was a member of the Little People of America. Most of all, Anna enjoyed being with her family whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Joseph M. Purcell. Sister of Joseph H. Mikos (Jane) and Andrew Mikos (Dolores). Aunt of David Mikos (Beth Ann), Carin Mikos and Joseph Mikos, Jr. (Kathryn). Also survived by many other nieces and nephews.
Anna's family would like to extend a "Special Thank You" to the social workers, nurses and the entire staff at Masonicare for the excellent comfort and care they provided.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020