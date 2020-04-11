New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Purcell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna L. (Mikos) Purcell


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna L. (Mikos) Purcell Obituary
Purcell, Anna L. (Mikos)
Anna Louise Mikos Purcell, 73, formerly of Central Avenue, North Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Masonicare, Wallingford. She was born in New Haven on February 14, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mildred Palmisano Mikos. Anna had worked for Stop & Shop for many years. She was a member of the Little People of America. Most of all, Anna enjoyed being with her family whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Joseph M. Purcell. Sister of Joseph H. Mikos (Jane) and Andrew Mikos (Dolores). Aunt of David Mikos (Beth Ann), Carin Mikos and Joseph Mikos, Jr. (Kathryn). Also survived by many other nieces and nephews.
Anna's family would like to extend a "Special Thank You" to the social workers, nurses and the entire staff at Masonicare for the excellent comfort and care they provided.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -