Lanzara, Anna
Anna Russo Lanzara, 94, of West Haven, beloved wife of the late Giovanni (John) Lanzara passed away on August 6, 2019 in CT Hospice. Loving aunt of Cosmo (Debbie), Frank, Felicia, Joseph, Francesca and the late Michael Valletta. Sister of the late Stella Valletta and Angiolia Russo DePriseo. Anna was born in Newark, NJ on February 2, 1925 daughter of the late Aurelio and Rosa Della Corte Russo. Prior to her retirement Anna was an assembler for the H.B. Ives Company. In 1929, she moved with her mother and sisters to Salerno, Italy where they lived with Anna's maternal grandparents. She lived in Italy throughout WWII, surviving through extreme poverty and near fatal bombings around Salerno. Anna married Giovanni (John) Lanzara on March 21, 1953. In 1955 she returned to the United States, eventually making her home in West Haven.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven SATURDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Church at 11:00. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum of St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call on FRIDAY from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Sign Anna's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019