Anna Esposito, 98, of Hamden died March 21st at Whitney Manor. Born in New Haven, daughter of the late Salvatore and Concetta Esposito, she was the loving wife of the late Anthony "Mac" Esposito. An avid New York Yankees fan, Anna led a family centered life. She was a parishioner of St. Ann's Church until it's closing, and was an active member of Team Dragonflies. She is survived buy sons, Anthony (Melissa) Esposito of Florida, and Frank (Donna) Esposito of Hamden; grandchildren, Frank P. (Robin), Marissa (Greg) Aurora, Heather (Michael) Whalen, Lee Ann Esposito, Paul Esposito, and Tony (Renee) Esposito. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by siblings, Salvatore Esposito, Mary Pomerico, Adeline Scalese, Betty Esposito, Bertha Chabrelli, John Esposito, Nicholas Esposito,and Francis Ferraro. All funeral services will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , , Team Dragonflies, C/O Lynn Kipphut 111 Founders Pl, 2nd Fl., E. Hartford, CT 06108
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2020