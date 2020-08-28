Cubbellotti, Anna M. Ferrigno
Anna M. Ferrigno Cubbellotti, 86 of North Haven died peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Cubbellotti, Sr. Anna was born in New Haven on Septermber 5, 1933, a daughter of the late Louis and Mary Vollono Ferrigno. She lived most of her life in West Haven, then resided in Palm Harbor, FL for ten years before moving to North Haven twenty years ago. Anna is survived by a daughter, Deborah (Jim) Forrester of San Clemente, CA, a son, Albert (Lisa) Cubbellotti, Jr. of North Haven, one sister, Joanne (Dan) Coleman of Branford, four grandchildren, Rachel M. Cubbellotti, Kiara (Josh) Jones, and Madelyn and Cameron Forrester, and three great-grandchildren, Kaia and Beacham Jones, and Grayson Forrester. She was predeceased by a sister, Josephine Ferrigno. Funeral services for Anna are private. Memorial contributions in her name may be sent to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Connecticut, 56 Commerce Drive, Trumbull, CT 06611 or ct.wish.org
The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.www.washingtonmemorialfh.com