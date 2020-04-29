|
|
Maher, Anna
Anna Crisci Maher passed away on April 28 at Branford Hills Health Care Center in Branford, Connecticut, the town in which she had lived for more than 40 years. She also resided in North Haven and Hallendale Beach, Florida. She was 86. She was born in New Haven on February 3, 1934, the daughter of Carmen Crisci and Angela Morgillo Crisci. She attended local schools, graduating from Wilbur Cross High School in 1952. She completed her studies at the Hospital of Saint Raphael School of Nursing in 1955, and worked as a Registered Nurse at local hospitals and healthcare facilities. For many years she was a parishioner at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in Branford. Mrs. Maher was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, John Maher with whom she spent many active years attending her grandchildren's sporting events and enjoying her winters in Florida. She is survived by two sisters, Alesandra Crisci Nichols and Lucy Crisci Ahern. Her predeceased siblings include Pasquale Crisci, Carmel Crisci Tierney, Louis Crisci, Anthony Crisci, Rosina Crisci Hunt, and Edward Crisci. She is also survived by three loving children: Sharon M. Crosbie (Michael J. Crosbie) of Essex; John Maher, Jr. (Cheryl Maher) of Branford; and Linda M. Torrey (Richard Torrey) of Branford. She was the loving grandmother of eight grandchildren, who have fond memories of spending vacations with their grandparents in Cape Cod and Florida. They include: Sean M. Crosbie (Katie Broendel), Christopher M. Crosbie (Courtney McLaron-Silk), Ian Torrey, Lauren Maher, Brigit Rose Crosbie, Jaina Maher, Maxwell Torrey, and Cooper Torrey. In lieu of flowers, Anna's family has asked for donations to be made in her name to the Community Dining Room, 30 Harrison Avenue, Branford, CT 06405.
Private services will be held by the family. For onine memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 30, 2020