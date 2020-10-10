Cudgma, Anna Maria Pascarella
Anna Maria Pascarella Cudgma passed away in her home on October 7, 2020 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will honor her legacy each day with an abundance of kindness.
Anna was born to Rosaria and Francesco Pascarella on November 12, 1961. After graduating from Branford High School, she earned her Bachelors in Economics from Albertus Magnus College. She took a job with Blue Cross and Blue Shield (Anthem/WellPoint), where she enjoyed an illustrious and rewarding 37-year career, advancing to the level of Director of Compliance. It was here that she made and enjoyed deeply profound lifetime friendships. Anna shared her two beloved children, Rebecca and Andrew, with her former husband and dear friend, Steven Cudgma.
Anna's children and grandchildren meant the world to her. She was a tender and devoted Nana Anna, and loved going on adventures with her kids and especially with her grandkids. Anna shared more than a decade of love, laughter, and happiness with her loving companion, Gregg Martin . Gregg supported her on every step of her journey, and most importantly – in the final days of her life.
Anna enjoyed life's simple pleasures. She was adored by her sisters and family; she reveled in her role as everyone's Auntie Anna. She loved spending time in the kitchen, especially baking. Anyone who knows Anna can taste her meatballs, anginettes, or her infamous chocolate chip cookies, and probably has a recipe or two that she was more than happy to share. She loved Cape Cod. And laughter. And hosting birthdays and holidays better than anyone under the sun. She will be fondly remembered for her elaborate Easter egg hunts and spreads for any and every event. Anna was the hostess with the mostess, and had a unique way of making everyone she knew feel so special. Simply put, Anna was kind, thoughtful and loving beyond compare.
Anna is survived by her children, Rebecca Cudgma of Branford and Andrew Cudgma of Branford, her grandsons Zachary and Nathan Cudgma, her sisters Filomena (Francesco) Cesareo of Worcester, MA and Rosa (Matthew) Polenzani of Pelham, NY, nieces and nephews, her companion Gregg Martin of Norwich and his children, Benjamin Martin, Maria (Justin) Martin, Jessica (Caleb) Ciccone, and Olivia Martin, and grandchildren Hope and Owen Martin. She was predeceased by her father, Francesco Pascarella and her niece Alessandra Polenzani.
Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday October 15 at 11:00 am in St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary Church; 731 Main Street, Branford. A private burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 virus, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Please see online memorial @ wsclancy.com