Lesnieski, Anna Marie

Anna Marie Vacca Lesnieski, 80, of North Haven, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael's campus. She was the beloved wife of 59 years to Daniel F. Lesnieski. Anna Marie was born in New Haven on December 20, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Michael and Annamarie Paolucci Vacca. She had worked at the Burroughs Corporation, Standard Register and later for the TPA Design Group. Anna Marie enjoyed baking, cooking and was known for making her delicious meatballs and macaroni & cheese. Loving mother of Daniel F. Lesnieski, Jr. (Chris), Marci Spaziante (Joseph), Paula Ryan (Ed), Andrew Lesnieski (Sandra Artaiz), Sean Morrissey (Janet). Loving grandmother of Joseph Spaziante (Ashley), Matthew Spaziante (Alicia), Greer Lesnieski, Leah and Sean Morrissey, Shannon Lynch (Cliff), Edward Ryan (Alyssa), Nicholas and Gabrielle Artaiz. Sister of Marie Stone (Thomas), Denelda Tomassi, Lucille Testa (Raymond) and the late Eugene and Mary Vacca. She was expecting a great-granddaughter on the way soon and is also survived by four great-granddaughters, many nieces and nephews.

The visiting hours will be Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Rita's Church, Hamden at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2019