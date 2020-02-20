Home

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Mount St. Peter's Cemetery
Derby, CT
Anna Merto Bonadies


1922 - 2020
Anna Merto Bonadies Obituary
Bonadies, Anna Merto
Anna Marie (Merto) Bonadies, 97, of Midland Michigan, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020 at the Toni & Trish Home. She was born on December 14, 1922 to the late Joseph and Josephine (DelGreco) Merto. On May 10, 1958 she married Joseph Anthony Bonadies and they shared 61 wonderful years together.
She was born in New Haven, grew up in Derby, and raised a family in Seymour, Connecticut. She spent several wonderful years at The Hearth at Garden Side in Branford, CT, and at King's Daughters Home in Midland, MI.
Anna enjoyed dancing, crocheting, sewing, cooking and bowling.
Her greatest memory was working for the instrument company that made the Cockpit gauges for B-29 Bombers in WWII.
Anna is survived by her husband Joseph, her sons, Joseph (Renita) Bonadies, Jr., Richard (Theresa) Bonadies, David Bonadies, and grandchildren; Nicole, Alexandra, Elizabeth and Kylie.
Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 29th at Mount St. Peter's Cemetery in Derby, Connecticut.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Toni and Trish House
(http://toniandtrishhouse.org/)
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28, 2020
