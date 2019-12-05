|
|
Micenko, Anna
Anna Micenko, age 98, of West Haven passed away peacefully at her home on December 3, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Walter Micenko. Anna was born in Salzburg, Austria on April 27, 1921 to the late Franz and Angela Kluppennegger. Anna was a devoted homemaker who took much pride in taking care of her family. She loved to travel, garden, dance, and cook. She was a member of the Harigari Dance Hall. She was a loving, caring person who will be dearly missed. Besides her husband of 72 years, she is survived by her daughter, Ingeborg (Jean Micenko) Hutchinson, (Harold), of Guilford and son Robert Micenko of West Haven. She also leaves behind her two grandchildren, Mark Hutchinson of Guilford and Melanie Vallo of New Haven, and two great-grandchildren, Shaylah Smith of Guilford and Kiana Vallo of Guilford. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Lawrence Church, 207 Main Street, West Haven at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019