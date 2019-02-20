Nuccini, Anna P.

Anna P. Nuccini of New Haven died peacefully at home on February 18, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the devoted wife of Anthony A. Nuccini for 65 years. Loving mother of Lillian (Larry) DeSenti, Anthony J. (Juliann) Nuccini, and the late Rita A. Nuccini. Grandmother of James, Kristen and Britney Nuccini. Sister of Joyce Donegan and also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Anna was born in New Haven on January 12, 1936 to the late Abraham and Lillian Bellavance Petroff. She enjoyed reading and crafting. Anna's family would like to thank the staff of Constellation Health Services for the care they gave her and a special thank you to Vee Ferreira who was like a daughter to Anna.

Visiting hours will be Friday evening from 4-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony Church Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Anna's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019