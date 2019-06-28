Petrucci, Anna (Vitenko)

Anna Vitenko Petrucci of West Haven died peacefully June 28, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Michael Petrucci. Anna was born in New Haven July 14, 1929 a daughter of the late John and Mary Ratushny Vitenko and was an office clerk at The Knights of Columbus for many years before retiring. She is survived by many friends including her private nurse Maria Rivera, dear friend Joseph Bryant and her neighbor Anthony Grillo and his family. Anna was predeceased by sisters Sophie Vitenko, Olga (John) Diglitz and a brother Samuel Vitenko.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service Tuesday at 11am in St. Bernard's Cemetery in New Haven. There will be no visiting hours. Kindly omit flowers and make memorial contributions to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of arrangements. Sign Anna's guestbook online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register from June 30 to July 1, 2019