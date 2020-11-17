1/1
Anna R. DiDomenico
DiDomenico, Anna R.
Anna (Ruggiero) DiDomenico, 84, of Hamden died Nov. 15th at Yale's St. Raphael campus after a brief illness. She was the loving wife of the late Domenico DiDomenico. Born in Formicola, Italy, daughter of the late Ferdinando and Maria (Ferradino) Ruggiero, she immigrated to America in 1957 at the age of 22. Anna worked for Henry Richards Handbag Company and then as a seamstress for many years prior to retiring. Anna enjoyed indulging her sweet tooth and baking and sharing Italian Easter pies with family and friends. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Angelina (Jonathan) Scher of Hamden, sisters; Angela Migliozzi and Pasqualina DiNuccio, both of Italy, beloved granddaughter Carina Scher, and many nieces and nephews locally and in Italy. Friends are asked to go directly to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, FRIDAY at 11 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Calling hours will be held Friday morning from 8:45 - 9:15 a.m. in the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
08:45 - 09:15 AM
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Funeral services provided by
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
