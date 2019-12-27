|
|
Raucci, Anna (D'Auria)
Anna (D'Auria) Raucci 92 of Branford, formerly of New Haven passed away December 24, 2019 at CT Hospice. She was born October 31, 1927 in New Haven to Alfonse and Rose (Tedesico) D'Auria. Anna is survived by her three children, Anthony Raucci (Faye) of Clinton, Maryann Touchette (Raynald) of Texas and Salvatore Raucci, Jr. (Kathy) of New Haven. Anna is also survived by five grandchildren, Michael Raucci (Ashley), Mellissa Stotz (Cameron), Salvatore Raucci III, (Jill) Steven Raucci (Michael), Michelle Raucci (Josh) along with numerous great-grandchildren and a longtime friend, Becky Candido of Branford. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Salvatore Raucci (2010) and eight brothers and six sisters.
Mom worked 25 years at the Edward Malley Co. and 10 years at Ann Taylor. Mom loved to dance, play bingo and go to the local casinos. She cherished the times with her great-grandchildren and also took care of neighboring children. She was also very active in her church community.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Her funeral procession will leave Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home on Friday, January 3 at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. John Bosco Parish at the Church of St. Mary, 731 Main Street, Branford, CT 06405 with Committal to follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 313 Washington Street, Suite 310, Newton, MA 02458 in memory of Anna Raucci.
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020