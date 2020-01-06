New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Services
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
385 Townsend Ave.
New Haven, CT
Anna Rose Galardi


1932 - 2020
Anna Rose Galardi Obituary
Galardi, Anna Rose
Anna Rose (Console) Galardi Rotella, 87 of East Haven passed away January 4, 2020 at CT Hospice. She was born August 16, 1932 in New Haven to Bonventure and Nicoletta (Acampora) Console. Anna is survived by her son, Joseph Marango of East Haven along with three grandchildren, Jonathan Marango (Gaela), David Marango and Jennifer Cox (Michael). She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Samarah, Ava, Logan and Jayson Marango and numerous nieces/nephews. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Andrew Galardi and second husband, Salvatore Rotella. She was the last surviving member of nine children.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. Her funeral procession will then leave Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home for a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 385 Townsend Ave., New Haven with Committal to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
