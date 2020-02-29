|
Savarese, Anna
Anna D'Agostino Savarese died at home in Northford, CT on February 24, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late George Savarese. Anna was born in New Haven, Connecticut on April 12, 1921 to the late Pasquale and Crestina Carmero D'Agostino. She was predeceased in death by her brothers, Leo D'Agostino, Anthony (Nano) D'Agostino, Louis D'Agostino and Vincent (Babe) D'Agostino and predeceased by her sisters, Theresa Paolucci, Mary Palmer, Carmel Lostitto, Rose Morico, Josephine (Lucy) Randall and Filomena D'Agostino. Anna is survived by her four children, Robert Savarese (Marilyn) of Milford, CT; Bettty Savarese McDonald (Thomas) of Clinton, CT; Shirley Savarese of Northford, CT and Janet Savarese of North Haven, CT. She is survived by her grandson, Robert Savarese, Jr. and predeceased by her three grandsons, Edward DePino, Jr., Michael McDonald and Shawn McDonald. She is also survived by her five great-grandchildren, Tyler DePino, Breanna DePino, Jacob Savarese, Mason Savarese and Nicholas Savarese as well as many nieces and nephews. Anna was married on February 15th to the love of her life, George Savarese. They were happily married for 62 years until George's death in March of 2009. Anna was a loving wife and mother who devoted her life to her husband and family. Anna had a passion for cooking. She enjoyed every opportunity to cook for those she loved. If you happened to stop over to Anna's house for a visit, you were sure to be greeted and served with something absolutely delicious and the phrase "no thank you" was not an option. After Anna raised her four children, she decided to venture out into the workforce. Anna worked in the kitchen at the Montowese Convalescent Home making wonderful meals and desserts for the residents. She also worked for Candid Cleaners making customers look clean, fresh and pristine by meticulously cleaning and pressing their clothing. The Savarese family would like to extend a very special thank you to her physician, Dr. Bjorn Ringstad and Stacy her personal caregiver for their care and compassion. In addition, the family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the exceptional staff of both the VNA and the VNA Hospice and especially Rhonda, Mari, Dana, Gwen, Karen, Kelley and Joanne for providing Anna with the best of care during the months leading to the end of her life.
Private funeral services were entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral, 36 Washington Avenue, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford, CT 06492.
