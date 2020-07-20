Serio, Anna
Anna Manillo Serio, 97, of East Haven is reunited with her beloved husband the late Anthony Serio who passed away on July 19, 2020 at her home. Loving mother of Ralph A. (Donna) Serio Sr. of Branford, Anthony R. (Denise) Serio and John J. (Tracie) Serio all of East Haven. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Victoria Villani and Dominic and Santino Manillo. Anna was born in New Haven on June 6, 1923 daughter of the late Raffaele and Ippolita Murto Manillo. The family of Anna would like to give a special thank you to her care giver and friend Mary Abdurak for the care and love shown to her during her illness.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven WEDNESDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in St. Vincent dePaul Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call WEDNESDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. Masks are a requirement. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 322 Eighth Ave. 7th floor, New York, 10001