|
|
Stopka, Anna
Anna Dykun Stopka of Branford, and recently of Madison House, Madison, CT, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Covid-19 was listed as a contributing cause of death. She was the wife of the late Henry Stopka to whom she was married for more than 50 years. Anna was born December 22, 1924, daughter of the late Stephan and Justyna Olenyk Dykun. She was born on The Dykun Homestead on Pent Rd., Branford and was very proud of her Ukrainian Roots. Anna was a Special Minister at the former St. Elizabeth Church and a communicant of St. Mary Church. Anna was a graduate of Branford High School in 1942. She worked for the AC Gilbert Company, maker of toy trains when they were redirected to make detonators for use in WWII. She also worked for many years as a hostess at Howard Johnson's and at the Singer Sewing Center in Branford. She also resurrected her career later in life and worked as secretary at the Safety-Kleen Corporation. She volunteered her many talents at her churches, her children's and Grandchildren's schools, provided Communion as a Special Minister for Nursing homes and shut-ins and provided volunteer assistance for the blind. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ladies' Guild and of the St. Hedwig Polish Ladies Society. Anna is survived by her daughter, Justine Kilbride of Branford, and her grandchildren, whom she loved beyond measure, Matthew Kilbride and Dr. Carolyn Kilbride. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Janet Stopka and her older brothers whom she adored, Michael, Nicholas, Walter, John and Stephen, who died as an infant during the Flu Pandemic of 1918. She also leaves her many nieces and nephews, her Sisters-in-law, and her former son-in-law, Paul Kilbride. Although she was suffering from Dementia, she had been in good health and spirits until very recently and it took a pandemic to take her beauty, intelligence and wit from us.
Due to current Mass and Social Distancing restrictions, Graveside Services will be held be at the discretion of the family. Once restrictions have been lifted, a Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be scheduled at a later date. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020