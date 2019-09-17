|
Apuzzo, Anna Theresa Criscuolo
Anna Theresa Criscuolo Apuzzo, 84, of North Branford, passed away on September 11, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Anna was born on July 23, 1935 to the late Frank and Maida Criscuolo. She was predeceased by a sister, Marie Vollero and a brother, Louis Criscuolo. Prior to living in North Branford, she was a lifelong resident of the Wooster Square area in New Haven. Anna was a beloved mother to her two daughters Annamarie (Mark) Freeman of Wallingford, and Connie (Peter) Emond of East Haven. She also leaves behind her most cherished granddaughters, Alyssa Emond and Dayna Freeman.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church Friday morning at 11:00. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the at . Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 18, 2019