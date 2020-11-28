Stanford, Anne Agnes

Anne Agnes Stanford, 93, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020 in North Carolina. She was born on July 12, 1927 in New Haven to Joseph and Anna Moore. She was predeceased by Ralph G. Stanford Jr., her husband of 65 years, as well as brothers Francis Moore, William Moore, John Moore, Richard Moore, sisters Theresa Moore and Veronica Funaro, son-in-law Thomas Brask and her beloved dog Mikey.

Anne was a graduate of Commercial High School in New Haven and retired from the Human Resources Dept at Southern CT State University, where she was highly respected by her colleagues and all who came to know her. After retirement, she moved to Meriden, CT. She loved movies, the theatre, travel, dining with family and friends and was ready for anything fun with 5 minutes notice. Anne loved to read and she volunteered for years with Literacy Volunteers of America passing on her love of reading to those who did not know how to read and write. She travelled to Hawaii, Germany, Ireland and Austria and spent winters in Port Charlotte, FL after retirement. In 2019, Anne moved to North Carolina with Annemarie and Edward living near her youngest son Terry and his wife Liz.

She will be greatly missed by her sister Margaret (Peg) Morgan of Hollywood, FL and her children Annemarie (Edward Eilertsen), Laurence (Roy White), Gary (Lisa) and Terrence (Liz Forbes), grandchildren Kristen Tibbetts (Andrew), Kevin Stanford (Candace Mannarino), her great-grandchildren Justin and Ellie Tibbetts, Lisa, (Brask), John, Matt and Jenna Basile, Mindy (Brask), Rich and Sarah Gagliardi, Jason Brask, sisters-in-law Agnes Moore, Lillian Lappie (John), and Ida Ebel, brother-in-law Leroy Stanford, as well as many nieces and nephews. Anne loved and cherished them all and was a wonderful, caring friend to so many others. Her door was always open and her table always full of the wonderful meals she loved to cook for those she loved.

A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held in CT in 2021.



