Amatruda, Anne
Anne Grazio Amatruda, 100, of North Haven died peacefully on April 17, 2020 at Montowese Health Center. She was the wife of the late John "Butch" Amatruda. Born in New Haven on February 14, 1920 to the late Salvatore and Madeline Amici Grazio, she had worked at Gant Shirtmakers and later was a clerk for the Department of Public Works in New Haven for several years. Anne and her husband were very active in New Haven Democratic politics where she served as chairperson of the 14th Ward. She was a member of the New Haven Chapter of Committee and helped to organize an annual dinner that raised money for the hospital. She was also a member of the Cooley's Anemia Foundation Board, the Jolly Timers, the Melebus Club and Annex Club.
Anne was a loving mother to Frank (Lidia Capriglione) and David (Marie) Amatruda. Sister of the late Theresa "Tess" Diamonte, Rae Adragna, Michael "Mickey Dolan", Louis "Legs", Frank and Andrew "Pop" Grazio. Proud grandmother of Lisa Marie and Michael Amatruda and great-grandmother of Anthony and Gianna. Anne's family would like to thank the staff, nurse's and aides at Montowese Health Center for the wonderful care they provided her. The family also wishes to thank Art and Angel Natalino for their kindness and support to Anne through the years.
A private funeral service and entombment will be held with her family. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Share a memory and sign Anne's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020